Man killed in Northwest Austin shooting identified; suspect at large

The Brief APD released the identity of the man killed in Northwest Austin on April 3 Police said it happened in the 10900 block of Brazoria Lane A suspect is still at large



The man killed in a deadly Northwest Austin shooting has been identified by police.

The Austin Police Department said this is their 18th homicide investigation of the year.

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What we know:

Police said on April 3, around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 10900 block of Brazoria Lane. The caller said her boyfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Joshua Williams, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking neighbors to share any video footage in the neighborhood between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Police said the direction of travel is unknown, and it is possible the person responsible in the deadly shooting drove around the neighborhood when trying to leave.

Anyone with photos, video, or other potential evidence is asked to share them with Austin police. You can submit videos by clicking here or by using the QR code below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.