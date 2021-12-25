Man waving rifle shot by officer in NE Austin, says APD

A man is in the hospital after getting into a shootout with police in Northeast Austin, says the Austin Police Department (APD).

Around 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers originally responded to a scene at Cameron Road and US 183 due to a car crash, but within moments, Austin 911 started receiving calls about a man with a gun.

APD says callers reported seeing a Hispanic man who was shirtless and carrying a black rifle and walking in and around the intersection while waving the rifle around.

An officer saw the man walking southbound on the US 183 northbound frontage road and stopped his vehicle. APD says the officer then grabbed his shotgun, got out and began giving commands to the man to drop the rifle.

APD says he did not comply, but instead continued to advance towards the officer, who then fired one round which struck the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. The officer has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with APD policy.

It is unknown at this time if the man was connected with the original crash at the intersection and the incident is still under investigation.

