Manhunt underway for Texas prison inmate who stole, crashed bus

The US Marshals are looking for a man who stabbed a bus driver during a prison transfer in Texas and managed to escape custody.

A manhunt is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A combined $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading directly to his arrest.

Gonzalo Lopez (Leon County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this week, Lopez was on a bus with 15 other inmates and two guards en route to Huntsville from Gatesville, says the US Marshals. Lopez managed to free himself from his restraints and use an object to stab the bus driver. During the struggle, which ended up outside the bus, Lopez briefly gained control of the driver's handgun but was unable to remove it from the holster.

A second guard was able to shoot out the back tires of the bus. Lopez jumped back into the bus and attempted to drive off, but only made it about a mile before losing control and crashing. He then took off into a nearby field, says the US Marshals.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, numerous agencies are working in the area north of State Highway 7, closely in the area between CR 317 & CR 320, west of Centerville.

Lopez is 6 feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has tattoos on his back, abdomen and chest. He also has a burn scar on the right side of his neck. Lopez has ties to the Rio Grande Valley area, including Weslaco and Mercedes, and to San Antonio.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest USMS District Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.