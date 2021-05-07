Masked bandit linked to 30 burglaries across Los Angeles arrested in Beverly Hills

article

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with more than 30 masked burglaries across the Los Angeles area.

Rockim Prowell, 30, of Inglewood, was arrested on Sunday following a traffic stop in Beverly Hills. Police found items, including a face mask, in the vehicle he was driving that linked him to a string of burglaries, the Beverly Hills Police Department said. They also determined the license plates attached to the vehicle were stolen.

Authorities connected Prowell with at least two burglaries in Beverly Hills. One was on April 20 in the 1900 block of Loma Vista Drive, which helped authorities link the suspect to another burglary, on June 20, 2020, that occurred in the 100 block of Stanley Drive. During both crimes, the suspect stole flat-screen televisions.

When detectives conducted a search warrant at Prowell's home in Inglewood, they discovered stolen items connecting him to additional residential burglaries.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Station said Prowell was connected with seven burglaries in their division.

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance," LAPD Pacific wrote on Twitter. "When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why."

Prowell was released on bond about 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records.

