CBP officers arrest Chicago murder suspect at Texas border

article

The Brief CBP officers at Texas border crossings arrested four men wanted for violent crimes and sexual offenses during a week-long enforcement. A 30-year-old man was apprehended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge on an active first-degree murder warrant issued by Chicago police. Additional arrests involved suspects wanted for second-degree sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made multiple arrests out of the Laredo Field Office last week, including a man wanted for murder in Chicago.

What we know:

Officials said, on Feb. 27, 30-year-old Emilio Vega Aguado was on a bus on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and was referred for a secondary inspection. Aguado had an active warrant for first-degree murder issued by police in Chicago.

What they're saying:

"Apprehending individuals wanted for such heinous crimes as sexual assault and homicide is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our officers," said Donald R. Kusser, Director of Field Operations, Laredo Field Office. "Each apprehension brings us closer to honoring victims, ensuring accountability, and enhancing the safety of our communities. To have secured multiple arrests over the past week is a truly commendable achievement."

On March 1, officers arrested 62-year-old Luis Garcia Fernandez at the Camino Real International Bridge in Eagle Pass.

CBP said Garcia Fernandez had an active warrant for second-degree sexual assault out of Austin.

Officers working the Progreso International Bridge on March 4 arrested 22-year-old Isaac Isai Pulido. Officers said Pulido had an active warrant out of Alamo for sexual assault of a child. Pulido was arrested and turned over to Alamo police.

Officers said 60-year-old Rafael Bello-Solis was on a bus leaving the United States on the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when he was pulled for a second inspection. Officers said Bello-Solis did not have the proper documents to remain in the United States, but was found to have a warrant from Collin County for indecency with a child by sexual contact.