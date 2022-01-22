Mavericks owner Mark Cuban launches low-cost, online pharmacy

A recent Gallup poll found 18 million Americans were unable to pay for a prescription medication due to rising costs, and one in ten have had to skip doses.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

That's why Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban just launched a new online pharmacy that sells drugs for at much lower costs.

Thousands of people have already signed up since the site opened on Wednesday.

RELATED: Mark Cuban confirms Mavericks are no longer playing national anthem at home games

It's called Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. A company statement says it's starting with 100 drugs it purchases directly from manufacturers, cutting out the middlemen and markups.

It says, for example, the leukemia drug Imatinib retails for $9600 a month, the lowest price with a common voucher is $120 a month, and on Cost Plus Drug it's 47 a month.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

And Mesalamine, a treatment for ulcerative colitis, retails for $940 a month, the lowest price with a common voucher is $102 a month but is listed on Cost Plus Drug at $32.40 a month.

It says prices are set by the manufacturer's price, plus a 15% margin and a $3 dollar pharmacist fee.

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Cost Plus does not accept insurance, so customers will need to pay cash. It has partnered with digital healthcare company Truebill, which facilitates transactions and delivery.

Cost Plus is building a factory in Dallas.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP