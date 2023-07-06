McDonald's launches wedding catering package

You may now kiss the (Mc)bride!

McDonald's recently revealed it's now offering a wedding catering package for couples who want to indulge in the golden arches on their special day.

The fast-food giant posted the news on its Indonesian Instagram page, detailing the $233 package that includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 400 chicken nuggets.

"McD’ers, let’s make the wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package," the post reads. "Available various other exciting package options with a minimum order of 200 pcs."

Right now the wedding catering package is only available in Indonesia, but the chain said it could make its way to the U.S. depending on its popularity.

McDonald's said that other packages are available as long as at least 200 items are ordered.

Keep in mind the packages cover only catering.

But that isn't the case in Hong Kong, where McDonald's offers wedding parties in its restaurants.