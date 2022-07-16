Mega Millions jackpot soars to $530M for Tuesday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past half a billion dollars after a winner wasn’t declared in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53, 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15, according to the lottery's website.

The jackpot now stands at $530 million. The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

The winner can choose a cash option of $304.7 million.

According to the lottery’s website, July has been considered a "hot" month with two of the largest jackpots in the lottery’s 20-year history being won in that month.

If a winner is declared Tuesday, it would be the eighth-largest jackpot on record. The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Friday’s drawing did see some winners of other prizes. A ticket in California matched the five white balls and won the Mega Millions second prize. Twenty-eight tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize, according to lottery officials.

The last jackpot was won on April 15 in Tennessee at $20 million. Lottery officials said before that jackpot win, three other jackpots have been won in 2022— a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million prize in New York on March 8 and a $110 million prize in Minnesota on April 12.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

