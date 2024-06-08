Microdosing chocolate bars sent 6 people to hospitals, FDA says

article

Eight people were sickened – and six of them hospitalized – after eating microdosing chocolate bars, the FDA reports.

According to the FDA, federal health officials are investigating a series of illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars. According to the brand’s website, the edible chocolate bars are made with soy, milk and a "proprietary blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms."

As of June 7, eight people have reported serious illnesses in the following four states:

Arizona

Indiana

Nevada

Pennsylvania

Of those, six people have been hospitalized due to the severity of their symptoms. No deaths have been reported.

The FDA said serious symptoms include:

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Confusion

Sleepiness

Agitation

Abnormal heart rates

Hyper/hypotension

Nausea

Vomiting

Diamond Shruumz- brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars can be purchased online and in person at a variety smoke/vape shops and at stores that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

"The full list of retailers is currently unknown, and FDA recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars from any retail or online locations at this time," the FDA warning says.

"This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy. Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people."

Anyone who has the bars in their homes is urged to discard them. If you get sick after eating them, the FDA says to contact your doctor and call the Poison Help LineExternal Link Disclaimer at 1-800-222-1222. Let them know you ate Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars.