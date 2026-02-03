Texas' Most Wanted program results in 65 captures in 2025

article

The Brief Texas DPS released their 2025 report on the Most Wanted program. Sixty-five fugitives were captured last year as a result of the program. More than $40,000 in rewards were paid for tips in some of the arrests.



Texas DPS has released the results of the 2025 operations of their Most Wanted program.

Their partnership with law enforcement agencies across the state resulted in the capture of 65 fugitives over the year, they announced Tuesday.

Texas' Most Wanted 2025

What we know:

The 65 fugitives captured included 28 convicted sex offenders and 13 criminal undocumented immigrants, the release from DPS said.

Sixty-two of the arrests were made in Texas, one in Louisiana, one in Oklahoma and one in Mexico.

A total of $41,000 in reward money was paid to 11 anonymous tipsters in 2025.

For more information on the fugitives captured in 2025 as part of the Texas 10 Most Wanted program, visit the captured fugitive archive.

FOX Local reporting on Most Wanted arrests:

North Texas murder suspect, fugitive captured after month-long search

Benjamin Song, 'Top 10' suspect in Alvarado ICE attack, captured in Dallas

Texas most wanted fugitive arrested in Jacksonville officer shooting case

2 of Texas' most wanted sex offenders arrested

What they're saying:

"Texas is a law-and-order state, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and the public to keep it that way," said Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Chief Floyd Goodwin. "That commitment is what helped Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Program bring dozens of the state’s top criminals back into custody last year – and DPS looks forward to partnering with the public and law enforcement at the local, state, federal and international level to keep that momentum going in 2026."

How does the Most Wanted program work?

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants lists who pose the most significant threat to public safety in the state. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.