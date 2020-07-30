Missing Georgia mom's truck located in South Florida

article

Police detectives in South Florida said they found the truck belonging to the mother of a 2-year-old who was found wandering the parking lot of a Broward County apartment complex Sunday.

Hollywood and Miramar police continue to search for 21-year-old Leila Cavett, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Her family members told police they don't know why Leila would have traveled to South Florida and insist she would never leave her child alone.

The sheriff's office in Walker County, Alabama -- where Cavett's family members live -- is also searching for clues about where Leila might be.

Hollywood, Florida police said detectives with the Miramar Police Department got a tip that Cavett traveled from Alabama to Florida. She was last spotted near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441.

Meanwhile, Cavett's three sisters drove from Alabama to South Florida to reunite with their 2-year-old nephew, Kamdyn. The family said Cavett didn't have any known ties to South Florida and they're desperate for answers.

“If you are OK, please let someone know,” said Gina Lewis, her sister. “She would have never just left him like that. We just want to know that my sister is OK. We're really not sure what's going on."

The boy was spotted around 8 a.m. Sunday by Ebony Williams, who told police she had gone out for coffee and saw the child when she got home. When she realized the little boy was alone, wearing only wearing a t-shirt and a diaper, she walked through the neighborhood searching for his parents. Then she called police.

When Miramar police posted the boy's picture on social media, it went viral and his family spotted it online. Police said in a later post that they were searching for Cavett, who was last seen driving a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

On Wednesday, police said the truck was found, but there is still no trace of Cavett.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about his mother's whereabouts is asked to call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.