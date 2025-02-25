Missing Milam County girl might be in Austin or Bastrop area: sheriff

article

The Brief Milam County law enforcement is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Jaedyn Shaw was last seen Monday night when she got into a car with two men. She may be in the Austin or Bastrop area, says the sheriff's office.



What we know:

Jaedyn Shaw was last seen in the 11600 block of FM 908 around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

The sheriff's office says that she entered a 2011 Honda Accord, with two Hispanic men inside, with the Texas license plate SKK3359.

Vehicle involved in case of missing girl (Milam County Sheriff's Office)

Jaedyn is 5'3" and around 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with Hello Kitty on them.

Jaedyn Shaw (Milam County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what kind of relationship, if any, there is between Jaedyn and the two men in the car.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office says Jaedyn may be in the Austin or Bastrop area.

Anyone with information on Jaedyn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033.