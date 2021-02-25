Motorcyclist killed in crash on William Cannon Drive identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on February 9 at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say 22-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez was riding a red, 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound in the 4400 block of East Wiliam Cannon Drive when he hit a utility pole.

Hernandez was taken by Austin-Travis County EMS to St. David's South Austin Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 11:37 p.m.

Police say they are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

