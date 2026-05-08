New Braunfels woman charged for trying to set Comal County Republican Headquarters on fire

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The Brief A New Braunfels woman was indicted by a San Antonio jury She was charged with actual and attempted malicious damage by fire to property involved in interstate or foreign commerce The woman tried to set the Comal County Republican Headquarters on fire back in January



A New Braunfels woman was indicted for trying to set the Comal County Republican Headquarters on fire back in January.

Grace Brown, 22, was charged with actual and attempted malicious damage by fire to property involved in interstate or foreign commerce.

The backstory:

According to court documents, on Jan. 14, 2026, 22-year-old Grace Brown tried to set fire to a New Braunfels building that houses the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters and two other commercial businesses.

Brown broke a window of the building and threw a backpack inside. She then tried to climb into the building through the broken window, but was unable to. So, she decided to light a rolled magazine on fire and throw it inside the building instead.

She left a note at the scene. The backpack found inside contained one container of ethanol, two containers of gasoline, a lighter, matches, and other items, the court document said.

This is a photo of the note left inside the building by Brown. Credit: the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas

An investigation into Brown found that she "displayed antipathy through writings and actions, toward the goals and activities of the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters, law enforcement elements of the United States government including ICE, and certain Executive Branch officials whom she allegedly referred to as "Enemies of the U.S. Constitution.'"

She was arrested on Jan. 22 and was charged in Comal County with burglary of a building and arson.

She is also facing federal charges, and if convicted, Brown faces 5 to 20 years in prison.