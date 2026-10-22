New World screwworm found in elk killed by Texas hunter

The Brief New World screwworm was found in an elk killed by a hunter in Pecos County, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Officials have asked Texas hunters to keep an eye out of for signs of the parasite as hunting seasons begin in earnest. This brings the total number of New World screwworm cases detected in Texas this year to 56, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Data.



New World screwworm was recently found in an elk that was killed by a Texas hunter, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The case in a female elk that was killed in Pecos County was confirmed Wednesday, according to TPWD.

What they're saying:

Officials said this highlights the role hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts play in helping detect the parasite.

"We encourage all hunters and landowners to be vigilant for signs of New World screwworm while they are out in the field this season," TPWD Wildlife Division Director Alan Cain said. "The partnership between TPWD biologists and local hunters and landowners expedited the identification and confirmation of this new detection."

New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) on Friday, Jun 06, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

What you can do:

Hunters should inspect their game for signs of the parasite before field dressing or moving the carcass, officials said. Hunters should check the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, genitalia or mucous membranes for signs of the worms.

"Run your hands along the body of the animal and check the feet and between the toes looking for any wounds that might have a foul smell or maggots," TPWD officials said.

What is New World screwworm?

The backstory:

The parasitic worms start as larvae of the New World fly. The insect lays its eggs in open wounds or orifices of live animals. The maggots then burrow into the flesh and feed on the living tissue.

Animals infected with the parasite could suffer the following symptoms:

Irritated or depressed behavior.

Loss of appetite.

Head shaking.

Smell of decaying flesh.

Presence of fly larvae (maggots) in wounds.

Isolation from other animals or people.

Related article

Texas New World screwworm cases

By the numbers:

This is the 56th case of New World screwworm found in Texas this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most cases have been found in livestock. This is the first case to be found in wildlife.