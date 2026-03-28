No Kings Day: Protests and rallies in Austin, Central Texas

The Brief Saturday, March 28 saw another round of No Kings protests Protests were held across the US and Central Texas



Saturday, March 28 marked another round of No Kings Day protests across the U.S., including in Austin and Central Texas.

The protests were in response to the Trump administration, the conflict happening in Iran, immigration enforcement and the state of the economy, according to the No Kings website.

The main rally, featuring Bruce Springsteen, was held in Minneapolis.

Local perspective:

In Central Texas, several protests were held across the area, including in Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Kyle and more.

In Austin, the rally was held at Auditorium Shores.

There were no main issues reported at the event.

What they're saying:

Organizers are encouraging the public to join the events and bring others and signs if they wish.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events," says the organizers on the No Kings website.