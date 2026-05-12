Bravo announces new reality show set in Texas Hill Country

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The Brief Bravo is launching a new reality show set in the Texas Hill Country. The series will follow a group of women in Boerne juggling life and drama. More details are expected soon as Texas continues to attract major productions.



A new reality show set in the Texas Hill Country has been ordered by a major network.

The show comes from the people behind Vanderpump Rules and the Real Housewives collection.

Texas reality show

Bravo's new show, Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives (working title) was announced Monday at NBCUniversal's 2026 Upfronts presentation in New York City.

The series is described as being centered on a "tight-knit circle of glamorous women," following their lives as they "raise families, run ranches and farms and manage sparkling social calendars in a town rooted in rodeos and tradition."

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What they're saying:

"Behind the polished smiles and Sunday sermons, however, there are intimate relationships and forbidden romances that test loyalties and marriages, jeopardizing the town’s pristine image and proving that perfection is far more complicated than anyone could imagine," the show's official description reads in part.

The show will be set in Boerne, the description says, which they call a "picture-perfect town" in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Boerne is located north-west of San Antonio.

What's next:

Few details were included in the announcement, but more information is reportedly forthcoming.

Texas film industry

Dig deeper:

A new state law is working to broaden the Texas film industry. That legislation gives producers like Taylor Sheridan even more reason to bring big projects to the state.

The landscape is now massive, thanks in part to Sheridan, whose TV series include one most recently in production in Texas, the special-ops thriller Lioness. Most recently, Sheridan was announced to be directing a movie about the Battle of the Alamo.

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Texas lawmakers joined industry leaders in passing Senate Bill 22, which provides incentive funding for film projects to choose Texas.

Texas competes with Louisiana, Georgia and New York for film projects. The new state legislation allocates around $1.5 billion dollars over the next 10 years, putting the state in a top spot to attract all types of projects.