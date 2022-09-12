Man in wheelchair injured in North Austin hit-and-run, 17-year-old driver charged

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after he hit a pedestrian, and left the area in North Austin.

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the parking lot in his electric wheelchair when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly. He signaled the driver to slow down, police said.

At that time, the driver hit the pedestrian and left the area.

Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect vehicle and suspect as Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas, 17.

Avila-Banagas was taken to the Travis County Jail on Sept. 9. He was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Injury to a Disabled Person, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, and Failure to Identify in Relation to this Case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.