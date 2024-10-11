Oct. 11 declared 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre Day' in Austin for movie's 50th anniversary

article

On the 50th anniversary of the premiere of the legendary film "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, will proclaim October 11 as Texas Chainsaw Massacre Day.

Actors from the original film and the owner of the original 1974 house will be in Austin for the proclamation.

The proclamation will take place on the steps of City Hall at 301 W. 2nd Street in Austin at Noon. This event is free to the public.

The film was shot in several locations around Austin. The original house, which has been moved to Kingsland, Texas from Round Rock, Texas, is now known as Hooper's restaurant, in memory of the film's director, Tobe Hooper.

The original 1974 movie was filmed in several locations in Texas, including:

Bastrop, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

Watterson, Texas

Leander, Texas

The 2003 remake was filmed in Austin, Texas, and the 2022 remake was filmed in Bulgaria.

On Oct. 11, there will be a few screenings of the film. One will be at the Austin Film Society. The other is at the Blue Starlight Mini Urban Drive-In.