Harding High School student fatally stabbed: St. Paul police

St. Paul Police say a student was fatally stabbed at Harding High School on Friday.

The school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m., according to a police statement.

The school started dismissing students early at 1:20 p.m., according to the statement. Evening activities and weekend events have since been canceled.

FOX 9 reporter Rob Olson has confirmed with police that both the suspect and victim were students.

Police have not officially said if anyone is in custody or if there are others injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.