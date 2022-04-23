Orrin Hatch, Utah's longest running US Senator, dies at 88

article

Former Republican U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch died Saturday at the age of 88, according to the Hatch Foundation. The foundation said he passed away at 5:30 p.m. local time surrounded by family.

A cause of death was not given.

"Senator Orrin G. Hatch personified the American Dream," Matt Sandgren, Executive Director of the Hatch Foundation said in a news release. "Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his youth to become a United States Senator.

RELATED: RNC votes to withdraw from Commission on Presidential Debates

Hatch served as U.S. Senator for Utah from 1977 to 2019 when he retired. He was the ninth-longest serving senator and the longest-serving senator for Utah. He also served as the President Pro Tempore.

According to the foundation, Hatch was born March 22, 1934, in Homestead Park, Pennsylvania—just outside of Pittsburgh.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Brigham Young University and graduated University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1962.

After working as an attorney and moving to Utah, he entered into public service when he became a senator.

Hatch served under seven presidents. He also co-authored the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Hatch also served on numerous committees as well as received numerous awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.