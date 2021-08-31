Over 1,800 Tulane University students evacuated to Houston following Hurricane Ida

Tulane University students started to arrive in Houston on Tuesday after being evacuated from campus due to Hurricane Ida.

Over 1,800 students were evacuated and are staying at the Marriott Marquis and the Hyatt Regency downtown.

Most of them will be leaving Houston soon or have left already. They're catching flights home but international students are staying until they can return for in-person classes in October.

The students will be doing classes on Zoom until then.

The university said Tulane University will be completely closed for two weeks to give the city time for infrastructure repairs and get power and other services back up.



For some students, this was their first time experiencing a hurricane and having to evacuate.

The university will be covering their stay and three meals a day.

They also have emergency funds available to help students.



