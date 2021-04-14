PARD to launch 2021 summer camp registration April 19

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) will be opening registration for its 2021 summer camps on April 19.

This year PARD is offering two main options: a free virtual program "Stay Creative" and in-person camps at participating rec centers, nature-based sites, and culture centers.

In accordance with federal, state, and local health authorities, PARD says it has adopted modified guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety. All participants and staff must wear a mask and complete a daily wellness screening prior to entry. There will be one group or "pod" of no more than 10 people per room: eight youth plus one or two staff.

With limited summer camp capacity due to COVID-19, PARD is encouraging parents to consider multiple summer camp options to provide increased access to the City's reduced camp offerings for those disproportionately affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Lottery Registration from April 19 – May 16: Parents can Parents can register online to be included in a random lottery drawing for a limited number of in-person summer camps

Notifications for Specialty Camps from May 19-25: In-person specialty camps such as nature-based, inclusion, and cultural centers will contact participants who received a lottery spot

Notifications for General Recreation Camps from May 26 – June 1: In-person general recreation camps will contact participants who received a lottery spot in camp

Limited capacity in-person summer camp programming will be offered at nature centers, cultural centers, and general recreation sites from June 21 – August 13.

The free virtual "Stay Creative" summer camp will take place from June 7 – August 13 and explore the basic principles of art, culture, and history with PARD’s museums and cultural center staff.

PARD will also offer the Summer Playgrounds program from July 6 - August 13 with free in-person outdoor drop-in camps. These camps will have limited capacity and will be first-come, first-served on a daily basis.

Anyone needing ADA assistance or modifications for participation can contact PARD's Inclusion Unit at 512-974-3914. For more information about PARD Summer Camps, click here.