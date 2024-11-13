Pedestrian killed in Southeast Austin hit-and-run; driver wanted

The Brief Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run Pedestrian killed in crash Driver did not stop



Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Southeast Austin.

Austin police said on Sunday, Nov. 10, around 6:29 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of East Stassney Lane and Teri Road.

The pedestrian, Kyla Walker, died at the scene.

Police said the driver did not stop and left the area.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.