Pflugerville police ask for help finding missing teen

article

Pflugerville police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Graham James Freeman was last seen on September 10 in Pflugerville, wearing light colored jeans, grey tank top, and black Nike Jordan tennis shoes.

Graham is 5'11" tall, weighs about 160 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Graham should contact the Pflugerville Police Department at (512) 990-6700.