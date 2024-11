article

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

15-year-old Kevin Huff Jr was last seen on Nov. 5.

Kevin is described as a Black male, 5'7" and 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing persons flyer for Kevin Huff Jr (Pflugerville Police Department)

Anyone with information on Kevin's whereabouts is urged to contact Pflugerville police at 512-990-6700.