Woman in custody after triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police say they have taken a woman into custody believed to be the suspect in a series of shootings in Midtown which killed two and injured a third person.

The shootings happened between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at 1280 W. Peachtree Street and at 1100 Peachtree Street.

A heavy police presence surrounded Colony Square, which is between the two shooting scenes. Police were asking people to avoid the Midtown area while police performed a search.

One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital at the shooting at 1280 W. Peachtree Street and one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot at 1100 Peachtree Street.

Police say one of those victims rushed to the hospital later died.

Investigators say a woman was responsible for all three shootings. Police released images of the woman, who was located around 4 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

(Special to FOX 5)

A photo given to FOX 5 News shows the woman in front of the Truist Bank ATMs in the South Terminal. The woman appeared to be wearing the same thing the suspect was seen wearing.

Police later confirmed they had arrested the shooting suspect at the airport.

Her name has not been released.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Atlanta police flood Midtown after a report of two shooting scenes on August 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police are still investigating a motive behind the shooting and how the two locations, which are about a half-mile walk from each other are connected.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.