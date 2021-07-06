Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting on Springdale Road in East Austin

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on July 5 at an apartment complex on Springdale near Manor Road.

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Austin.

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. on July 5 in the 6400 block of Springdale Road near Manor Road.

Officials say when officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the victim and the suspect were talking at some point and that the suspect shot the victim and then left the scene in a car and sped away.

