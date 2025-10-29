Police looking for suspects accused of stealing $22K food trailer from ministry

The Brief Two men are accused of stealing a generator and a food trailer from Century Charities The food trailer is worth about $22,000 The suspects were driving a Chevy Tahoe



Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a food trailer and generator from a ministry.

The food trailer is worth about $22,000, Austin police said.

What we know:

Police said on Oct. 9, around 2:40 p.m., two suspects broke into the property of Century Charities at 8006 Bluff Springs Road.

While there, the suspects entered two storage containers and stole a generator and a food trailer valued at around $22,000. The trailer is used by the ministry to sell food and raise funds for its charitable programs.

The suspects were driving a Chevy Tahoe. Both suspects were described as Hispanic men.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Commercial Burglary Unit at APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.