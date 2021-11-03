Proof of vaccination: Los Angeles County's vaccine mandate at bars, nightclubs, breweries takes effect

New vaccination requirements took effect on Thursday in Los Angeles County.

LA County vaccine mandate

Los Angeles County now requires proof of vaccination for all customers and employees at indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, lounges and distilleries. In addition to showing proof of full vaccination, customers will be required to present a photo ID. Customers were required to have at least one dose by Oct. 7, and full vaccination was required by Nov. 4.

Customers who do not provide proof of vaccination may still be served in and use the outdoor portions of the facility, "where the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is less likely when compared to being indoors," according to the county's health officer order.

The county also requires people aged 12 and over attending outdoor mega-events of 10,000 or more people to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. This applies to ticketed sporting events, outdoor concerts, festivals and theme parks that have 10,000 or more people in attendance.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof

According to county health officials, acceptable proof of vaccination status includes a photo identification with any one of the following:

CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card (white card)

World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine record card (yellow card)

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) COVID-19 digital vaccination record

Other COVID-19 digital vaccination record issued by an approved company

Documentation of vaccination from the healthcare provider or entity that provided the COVID-19 vaccines

California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) vaccination record

The vaccination proof should include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 vaccine, and the date of the doses administered. The person can show the vaccination card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or a photo of the card stored on a phone or electronic device.

Restaurants?

Los Angeles County's regulation recommends, but does not require, vaccine verification for employees and customers of indoor portions of restaurants.

The city of Los Angeles, however, will require proof of vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments within the city beginning on Monday, Nov. 8. It was initially expected to go into effect on Nov. 4, but because the ordinance did not receive 12 votes from the city council on Oct. 6, the ordinance was unable to go into effect until one month after its publication.

Los Angeles County vaccination efforts

As of Wednesday, 80% of Los Angeles County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 72% are fully vaccinated, according to the county. Among the county's overall population of 10.3 million people, including those under age 12 who aren't yet eligible for the shots, 69% have received at least one dose, and 61% are fully vaccinated.

Black residents continue to have the lowest vaccination rates, with just 56% having received at least one dose. That compares with 64% of Latino/a residents, 74% of white residents and 83% of Asians.

Younger Black residents have particularly low vaccination rates, with the youngest age group at 43% with at least one dose.

Los Angeles County's health director presented a set of criteria Tuesday being monitored for a possible lifting of mask-wearing mandates at large outdoor events and in indoor settings such as workplaces – one of which required a full-vaccination rate of 80% of residents aged 12 and older.

The county must also have three consecutive weeks of "moderate" virus transmission as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means the county must have a cumulative seven-day new case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 residents. According to the CDC, the county's current rate is 83 per 100,000 residents, landing the county in the "substantial" transmission category. The final requirement to ditch the masks would be that there are no emerging reports of widely circulating COVID-19 "variants of concern" that could lead to new surges of infections.

