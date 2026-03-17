Texas Bluebonnet season: Best places for spring wildflowers in Hill Country

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The Brief Bluebonnet season is peaking in Texas, with blooms expected through mid-April. Top spots near Austin include Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and Zilker Park. Hill Country favorites like Willow City Loop offer some of the best views.



As Texas enters the season of bloom for the state flower, FOX Local has rounded up the best places near the state capitol to get a close-up look at fields of Bluebonnets.

The flower's blooming season peaks at the end of March through mid-April, so now is the time to plan trips to breathtaking views and fields of blue.

Bluebonnets in Austin

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

For a guaranteed spot to check out the flowers in bloom this spring, look no further than Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in southwest Austin. The state botanical garden and arboretum of Texas is a great place to see hundreds of species of native plants, including the bluebonnet.

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McKinney Falls State Park

For a full day of outdoor activities, including bluebonnets, check out the nearby McKinney Falls State Park. Considered "Austin's backyard" by the state parks department, you can fit hiking, waterfalls and bluebonnet photo ops into a single day out and about.

Austin-area runners up

Other strong contenders in the area are the popular Zilker Park not far from downtown Austin; Brushy Creek Lake Park in Round Rock; St. Edward's University hill; and Barton Creek Greenbelt.

Best Bluebonnets in Hill Country

If you're able to get outside the Austin area, these are some of the most stunning, must-see bluebonnet areas in the Texas Hill Country.

Willow City Loop

Willow City Loop is often regarded as the best bluebonnet drive in Texas. The Fredricksburg-area loop is a 13-mile drive through what the city calls "'take-your-breath-away' inspirational natural beauty."

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Fredericksburg

Fredricksburg itself is a great place to find patches and fields of the iconic wildflower as well, if you're looking to make a day of the Willow City Loop visit. Find wineries, Germanic architecture and world-renowned sightseeing in one of Texas' most singular getaway cities.

Enchanted Rock

For sweeping views of the rolling rocky hill country dotted with bright colors in bluebonnet season, try out Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. The year-round draw to the part, the titular pink granite dome with panoramic views of the surrounding hills, gives a terrific look down at patches of wildflowers in the Texas spring.

ENNIS, TEXAS - APRIL 22: A field of bluebonnet flowers blooms on April 22, 2023 near Ennis, Texas. The bluebonnet or or Texas lupine blooms toward late March and continues through mid-to-late April and is the state flower of Texas. (Photo by Brandon Expand

Marble Falls

Find fields of bluebonnets blooming in Marble Falls, Texas, alongside hiking and biking trails in the Texas Hill Country. The city is home to one of the state's iconic bluebonnet viewing spots, at Bluebonnet House on Hwy 281.