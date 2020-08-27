Rangers game against the A's Thursday night has been postponed

article

Thursday night's game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland A's has been postponed.

It was announced that the A's wouldn't play in show of support for racial justice movement.

The Rangers released the following statement about the postponed game: “We respect the decision by the Oakland A’s players to postpone tonight’s game. We stand with all those who condemn racial injustice and are committed to helping bring about an end to systemic racism.”

There were three Major League Baseball games that were postponed Wednesday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last weekend.

After Wednesday night's game, A's manager Bob Melvin said his team had discussed whether to take the field then, but that those talks “were just kind of too rushed” when they were able to get together. He said they were united in the decision to play and then “talk about it more as a group, extensively as a group."

The finale of the four-game series was set to be a nationally televised game on Fox's main network.

Texas manager Chris Woodward said there were some individual conversations with his players before Wednesday's game and they were OK playing. He said then that the Rangers were going to “fully support” any of their players who decided not to play, and the same for the A's if they decided not to play.

This comes a day after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, and the NBA also postponed games on Thursday, including the game between the Mavericks and Clippers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.