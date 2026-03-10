Texas carjacking suspect faces federal charges in death of Austin woman

article

The Brief Houston man facing federal charges after carjacking, killing Austin woman Victim was in Houston supporting a friend at MD Anderson Cancer Center Suspect also faces a capital murder charge in Harris County



A Houston man is facing federal charges after allegedly shooting and killing an Austin woman and stealing her car. The woman was in Houston supporting a friend at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

What we know:

18-year-old Darius Dewayne Hall is facing federal carjacking and firearms charges for the March 6 shooting. He is also facing a charge of capital murder in the 496th Criminal District Court in Harris County.

Authorities say that a 61-year-old woman had dropped a friend off at an apartment complex on W 20th Street in the Heights after spending the day at MD Anderson Cancer Center. She parked the 2019 Toyota Highlander on the street and then began walking back to the apartment.

Court paperwork says that shortly after, witnesses reported hearing a woman scream followed by a loud popping sound. Hall was allegedly seen going through her purse, then drove off in the Highlander.

Houston Police patrol officers responded and found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the neck. She was taken to Memorial Hermann but later died.

Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies found the Highlander and attempted a traffic stop, but the SUV fled. A short vehicle pursuit ended in a crash, then Hall allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

Court paperwork says that he was initially wearing the same clothing observed at the scene of the shooting, but law enforcement later found clothes he had discarded during the foot chase.

HPD says Hall barricaded himself inside an empty apartment and was later taken into custody. Hall was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What's next:

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that the federal carjacking charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison or even the death penalty. Hall also faces 10 years to life for the related firearms charge.

Each charge, if convicted, also carries a potential fine of up to $250,000.

Hall is expected to make his appearance in federal court in the near future.

The identity of the victim is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.