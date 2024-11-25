Record number of Texans traveling for Thanksgiving

The Brief A record number of Texans are traveling for Thanksgiving Whether you are traveling on the road or on a flight, be prepared for your travel plans If you're flying through ABIA, you're urged to arrive 2 1/2 hours early for domestic flights, three hours early for international flights



A record number of Texans are traveling this Thanksgiving week. If you're flying later this week, the weather elsewhere in the country could impact your travel plans.

Lines were long at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday morning, as more Texans than ever before decided to travel this holiday.

"I was really worried about crowds, so we came pretty early," said Jamie Austin, who's traveling to Ohio.

An unprecedented 5.7 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more, and a record 350,000 of those will fly.

"Certainly it's going to be a Thanksgiving for the record books," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

"Some of the days might land among the top ten busiest days," said ABIA spokesperson Lesly Ramirez.

Ramirez said travelers should allow plenty of time at the ticket counter and security, especially if you're flying out on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. And if you haven't flown since last holiday season, here is a heads-up.

"The biggest change that they will see is the closure of TSA Checkpoint 3," said Ramirez.

On the departures board Monday, there were very few delays and cancelations.

"Great so far. No problem at all," said Jim Sexton, who's traveling to North Carolina.

"I am glad I'm traveling today," said Austin.

But later this week could be another story, thanks to the weather.

"We're looking good here. It's going to be quiet," said FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Leslie London. "But out west, we're talking Denver and west of that into Nevada and California, they're seeing snow. The Northeast is expected to see some rain first, and then as we head towards Thanksgiving, they're going to start to see some snow."

"Weather in other parts of the country may affect their ability to fly out or, of course, land at the airport that they're heading to. So it's always important for them to keep kind of an eye out for any messaging from their airlines," said Ramirez.

If you're traveling by car, weather is not expected to be an issue in Texas, but you will have plenty of company, especially in the next couple of days.

"We predict Tuesday will actually be the busiest day for road travel this year," said Armbruster. "Wednesday is expected to be very busy."

Whether you're driving or flying, that old advice rings true.

"Be patient. And get there in time," said Sexton.

If you're flying out of ABIA, especially Tuesday morning or Wednesday morning, you're urged to arrive 2 1/2 hours early for domestic flights, three hours early for international flights.