1-year-old Pearland boy, mother located following Amber Alert

article

Pearland police say a 1-year-old boy and his mother were safely located following an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Jaivan Simpson on Monday evening.

According to a release from Texas Center for the Missing, his mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams, was suspected of taking him around 7 p.m. in Pearland.

Texas Center for the Missing said Williams left with the child while making threatening statements to harm herself and the child.

Jada Williams

Pearland police said both were located safely around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Amber Alert was discontinued.

Advertisement

Police say the child was released to a family member and Williams was taken into custody for Class “A” Misdemeanor Terroristic Threat.

The case is still under investigation.