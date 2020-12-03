Reopening rollbacks start in North Texas after COVID-19 hospitalizations stay above 15% for 7th straight day

After seven straight days of COVID-19 patients taking up more than 15% of available hospital beds in the North Texas region, businesses will be forced to further limit capacity or temporarily close down as reopening rollbacks take effect.

That 15% threshold, which equates to about 2,400 people in North Texas hospitals, is the threshold Governor Greg Abbott set in his emergency orders.

North Texas leaders will now get a letter from the state informing them of some rollbacks of Gov. Abbott's phased reopenings.

Elective surgeries will again be suspended. Restaurants, retail stores, and gyms must reduce capacity to 50%, and bars must close.

Dallas Code Enforcement and Dallas Fire-Rescue are preparing for the rollbacks by increasing patrols starting Friday.

The rollback order coincides with the National Finals Rodeo kicking off at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Thursday, along with several events in Downtown Fort Worth and the Stockyards.

Dallas city officials said the majority of businesses are complying with the orders, with those in violation are only exceeding capacity by less than 10 additional people.

These state-imposed restriction rollbacks will now last until the hospitalization rate in North Texas falls below 15% for seven consecutive days.

As of Thursday, more than 15.6% of the patients hospitalized in our 19-county region are coronavirus patients.

The hospital region includes: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise counties.

“We are hearing from all the hospital systems that they have either exceeded the highest levels they've seen or very close,” said Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang.

As the rapid coronavirus surge continues, hospitals are asking the state for help.

JPS Hospital in Fort Worth said that in the next two weeks, the state will send about 45 nurses. About 15 of them are ICU nurses.

Parkland Hospital in Dallas currently has 189 temporary workers, and 15 were sent from the state. That consists of nurses and other staff working in hospitals, jails and testing sites. Another 102 are traveling nurses from an agency.

