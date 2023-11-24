Rep. Dean Phillips won’t seek reelection to Congress

Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips has announced that he won’t be running for reelection to Congress in 2024.

In a statement Friday, Rep. Phillips said, "My journey to public service began the morning after the 2016 election, when I faced the reality that democracy requires participation - not observation. Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people’s lives. We have met those moments, and after three terms it is time to pass the torch."

In late October, Phillips launched his campaign in New Hampshire for presidency in the 2024 election, challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

After holding the position for three terms, the 3rd District seat will be open for the 2024 election.

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement following Phillip’s announcement, "We appreciate Dean’s service and his 100% voting record supporting President Biden’s historic record of accomplishments. There are a number of talented DFLers who would be great representatives for Minnesota's 3rd District and who understand the importance of reelecting President Biden and keeping this seat in DFL hands. I’m confident we will have a strong and loyal nominee for the DFL Party at the conclusion of the process."

Phillips has been in the 3rd District seat since he won it over six-term Republican incumbent Erik Paulsen in 2018.