Man killed in shooting at North Austin homeless encampment; suspect at large

Police identified the man killed in a shooting at a North Austin homeless encampment.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 28, around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive person at a homeless encampment at 914 E Braker Ln.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, later identified as Benjamin Biesecker, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Biesecker was shot and killed by an unknown suspect who left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.