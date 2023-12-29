Elementary school fire in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of fire at Rodriguez Elementary School in Southeast Austin.
AFD says a shed in a courtyard caught fire early Friday morning and the fire spread slightly inside the school.
The fire is out now and crews are working on removing smoke.
Image 1 of 2
▼
AFD says the fire started in a shed and spread slightly into the school. (Austin Fire Department)
Firefighters have not said which rooms were impacted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.