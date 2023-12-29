Expand / Collapse search

Elementary school fire in Southeast Austin

Southeast Austin
Fire at Southeast Austin elementary school

AFD says a shed caught fire early Friday morning and the fire spread inside the school.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of fire at Rodriguez Elementary School in Southeast Austin.

AFD says a shed in a courtyard caught fire early Friday morning and the fire spread slightly inside the school.

The fire is out now and crews are working on removing smoke.

AFD says the fire started in a shed and spread slightly into the school. (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters have not said which rooms were impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.