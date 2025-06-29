Round Rock crash kills 3; 1 arrested for DWI, police say

article

The Brief Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on northbound I-35 in Round Rock early Sunday morning. One individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated in connection with the fatal collision. I-35 was closed in both directions for investigation but reopened after 7 a.m.; identities of the victims and suspect have not been released.



Round Rock police are investigating a crash on I-35 that killed three people early Sunday morning.

I-35 crash

What we know:

Officers were called to the three-vehicle crash on northbound I-35, just north of Palm Valley Boulevard, around 2 a.m.

Police say three people were killed in the crash.

One person was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to Round Rock police.

I-35 was closed in both directions for officers to investigate the scene.

The highway reopened at 7:15 a.m.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.