Round Rock crash kills 3; 1 arrested for DWI, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are investigating a crash on I-35 that killed three people early Sunday morning.
I-35 crash
What we know:
Officers were called to the three-vehicle crash on northbound I-35, just north of Palm Valley Boulevard, around 2 a.m.
Police say three people were killed in the crash.
One person was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to Round Rock police.
I-35 was closed in both directions for officers to investigate the scene.
The highway reopened at 7:15 a.m.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Round Rock Police Department.