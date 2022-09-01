Round Rock man sentenced to 10 years for fraud schemes

A Round Rock man was sentenced to 120 months in prison and has to pay $633,520 in restitution for his role in a money laundering scheme.

According to court documents, on May 18, 2021, 37-year-old Egerongbe Okanlawon Azeez Egerongbe, aka Tony Kunle, Alex Tohee, of Round Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Egerongbe knowingly laundered millions of dollars from victims he obtained through various fraud schemes, says the US Attorney's office. The frauds included romance, business email compromise (BEC), unemployment insurance, and investment scams all designed to trick innocent victims through false pretenses.

The amount of attempted and actual loss from the conspiracy was at least $3.5 million.

To perpetuate the frauds, Egerongbe used fake passports to open multiple bank accounts in Austin, court documents said. He would then structure withdrawals into smaller amounts to avoid a transaction reporting requirement.

Many victims faced serious financial hardship from these schemes.