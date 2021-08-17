Suspect detained following incident at hotel near downtown San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department has detained a suspect following an incident at a hotel near downtown San Marcos.

SMPD says the incident occurred at a hotel on the southbound I-35 service road between East Hopkins Street and Rio Vista Street.

According to the city of San Marcos, the incident is believed to be an aggravated assault that occurred just after 2 p.m.

The city says the scene is being cleared and all roads have now reopened in the area.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter