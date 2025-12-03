Family of Brianna Aguilera retains Tony Buzbee, disputes ruling in student's death

article

The Brief The family of Brianna Aguilera, a 19-year-old Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, has retained the Buzbee and Gamez law firms. The law firms have been hired to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances of her death, which the police do not view as a homicide. The family and their attorneys plan to hold a news conference this Friday at 1 p.m. in Houston to discuss the case publicly.



The family of a 19-year-old Texas A&M student who was found dead outside a West Campus apartment building has hired prominent attorneys to conduct an independent investigation, saying they do not believe the circumstances surrounding her death have been adequately examined by police.

What we know:

Brianna Aguilera of Laredo was found unresponsive around 12:47 a.m. on Nov. 29 outside the 21 Rio Apartments near the University of Texas at Austin, according to Austin police. She was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes later. Aguilera had been in Austin for the Texas vs. Texas A&M football game.

Austin police have said there is no indication of suspicious or criminal circumstances and are treating the case as a death investigation, not a homicide. Detectives said the cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Family disputes the findings

But Aguilera’s parents dispute that assessment. In a statement posted this week, the Buzbee Law Firm and Gamez Law Firm said they have been retained by Brianna’s parents, Manuel Aguilera and Stephanie Rodriguez, to "assist them in determining what happened to their daughter."