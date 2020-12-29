San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter exceeds Dec. adoption goal, still needs foster homes

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS) says it has exceeded its December goal of 120 new adoptions but says that it still needs foster homes due to limited staffing and volunteers at the shelter.

SMRAS says it placed a total of 131 pets into their forever homes during its Holiday Adoption Special. The pets were either at the shelter or in foster care and were already spayed or neutered and were able to go home with their new family the same day.

"We had some big adoption highlights including guinea pigs Thumper and Flower finding their new family, pup pals Madison and Baylor being adopted together and already loving their new life, five barn cats headed off to work, and 18 pets being adopted from foster homes," said Animal Shelter Supervisor Christie Banduch in a news release. "It was a true success for our animals, for their new families, and for our staff who work tirelessly to find permanent, loving homes for each of our furry or feathered friends."

The shelter says it is looking for fosters through January 12 but any amount of time people can do is also okay. Officials say while pets are fine at the shelter they benefit from the fun and attention provided in a foster home.

Some foster facts you should know:

Basic medical care, food, & a leash/collar or litter are provided with each foster. You just provide the love!

Any pet currently available for adoption is available to foster. The shelter is most in need of fosters for adult cats and adult dogs.

You don’t have to live in San Marcos to foster; however, the shelter does request that you have reliable transportation and live within an hour’s distance, in case of emergency.

Fall in love with your foster? If you qualify to adopt, the shelter says it would love to make that happen and it calls it ‘foster graduation!’

View more details and see the foster app here . The shelter says it approves applications within 48 hours or faster.

SMRAS will be closed to the public until January 12, along with all other City of San Marcos facilities, to protect staff and visitors from the spread of COVID-19 following the holidays. However, all animals at the shelter will continue to receive quality care and adoption fees will be reduced to $21 through January 11.

All transactions including adoptions, fosters, and intake/reclaim for lost pets will be handled outdoors and curbside while the shelter is closed to the public. Visitors are asked to look for instructional signs in front of the doors to the adoption center or intake/reclaim.

For full details and to see pets that are up for adoption and fostering you can go here.