Semi-truck rolls over in crash with 2 other cars in East Austin: ATCEMS

Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a crash involving two cars and one semi-truck in East Austin.

What we know:

ATCEMS said around 1:32 p.m., medics, Austin fire, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to 4615 SH 130 northbound for a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck that rolled over.

One adult has been declared a trauma alert.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates