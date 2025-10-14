Semi-truck rolls over in crash with 2 other cars in East Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a crash involving two cars and one semi-truck in East Austin.
What we know:
ATCEMS said around 1:32 p.m., medics, Austin fire, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to 4615 SH 130 northbound for a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck that rolled over.
One adult has been declared a trauma alert.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
The Source: Information from Austin-Travis County EMS