Several drugs, gun seized from car during Manor traffic stop

Several drugs and a gun were seized from a car during a traffic stop in Manor, police said.

What we know:

Police said on Oct. 5, a Manor police officer and his K-9 assisted DPS at a traffic stop.

During the stop, several drugs were seized, along with a gun. The drugs seized were:

3.5 pounds of marijuana

6 methamphetmine pills

92 doses of acid

6.5 ounces of mushrooms

12 ounces of pre-rolled marijuana blunts

32.5 ounces of edible THC/marijuana products

A handgun

Credit: Manor Police Department

What they're saying:

"With various large scale events occurring in the area and the increased drug trafficking occurring on our highways, this stop is a great example of the efforts to combat the entrance of drugs and guns into our community," Manor PD posted.