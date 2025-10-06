Several drugs, gun seized from car during Manor traffic stop
MANOR, Texas - Several drugs and a gun were seized from a car during a traffic stop in Manor, police said.
What we know:
Police said on Oct. 5, a Manor police officer and his K-9 assisted DPS at a traffic stop.
During the stop, several drugs were seized, along with a gun. The drugs seized were:
- 3.5 pounds of marijuana
- 6 methamphetmine pills
- 92 doses of acid
- 6.5 ounces of mushrooms
- 12 ounces of pre-rolled marijuana blunts
- 32.5 ounces of edible THC/marijuana products
- A handgun
Credit: Manor Police Department
What they're saying:
"With various large scale events occurring in the area and the increased drug trafficking occurring on our highways, this stop is a great example of the efforts to combat the entrance of drugs and guns into our community," Manor PD posted.
The Source: Information from the Manor Police Department