Several drugs, gun seized from car during Manor traffic stop

By
Published  October 6, 2025 3:09pm CDT
Manor
FOX 7 Austin
Credit: Manor Police Department

The Brief

    • Several drugs and a gun were seized during a traffic stop
    • Manor PD said an officer and his K-9 assisted DPS on Oct. 5
    • Several pounds of marijuana, meth pills, and acid were some of the drugs seized

MANOR, Texas - Several drugs and a gun were seized from a car during a traffic stop in Manor, police said. 

What we know:

Police said on Oct. 5, a Manor police officer and his K-9 assisted DPS at a traffic stop.

During the stop, several drugs were seized, along with a gun. The drugs seized were:

  • 3.5 pounds of marijuana
  • 6 methamphetmine pills
  • 92 doses of acid
  • 6.5 ounces of mushrooms
  • 12 ounces of pre-rolled marijuana blunts
  • 32.5 ounces of edible THC/marijuana products
  • A handgun

Credit: Manor Police Department

What they're saying:

"With various large scale events occurring in the area and the increased drug trafficking occurring on our highways, this stop is a great example of the efforts to combat the entrance of drugs and guns into our community," Manor PD posted.

The Source: Information from the Manor Police Department

