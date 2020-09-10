Shelter-in-place lifted in Walburg after fire at plastics plant

Williamson County has lifted a Shelter-In-Place notice for residents in Walburg after a fire at a plastics fabrication company.

The shelter in place order was lifted as of 8:30 p.m. The county says the fire is now under control and that firefighters will continue to work hot spots through the night.

The notice was for everyone within one mile of the CPI Products plant on FM 1105, due to a structure fire with chemicals involved.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that no injuries have been reported from the fire and that no one was in the building.