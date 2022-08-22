Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Shoal Creek flooding throughout downtown Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Shoal Creek
FOX 7 Austin

Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin

Shoal Creek is flooding in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek is currently spilling over and filling downtown Austin roadways and parking lots.

Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening.

According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal Creek Saloon, has been closed due to water over the roadway.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco says that in less than an hour, Shoal Creek went from 0 to ~6,000 CFS, which is equivalent to going from less than six inches to 16 feet deep.

