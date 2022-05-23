1 dead following shooting in south Austin

A person is dead following a shooting in south Austin Monday evening.

Austin police said at 8:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at an LA Fitness parking lot at 1824 W Slaughter Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said there were multiple witnesses on the scene and they are being questioned by detectives.

During the investigation, police said it is believed an altercation took place between one or more people and led to the shooting.

At this time, there are no suspects.

If you have any information on the incident, APD asks you call the homicide hotline at 512-477-3588 or leave an anonymous tip at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin's 30 homicide this year.