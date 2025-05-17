Austin police fatally shoot man in wheelchair holding replica gun

The Brief A man in a wheelchair was shot and killed by Austin police on Saturday morning. Austin Police say the man did not listen to commands and pointed a gun at an officer. The man's gun was later found to be a Glock replica BB gun, according to police.



Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in a wheelchair in South Austin.

Deadly Police Shooting

What we know:

Police say they received calls around 9:50 a.m. for a man blocking traffic in a wheelchair on West William Cannon Drive, not far from Menchaca Road.

911 callers told dispatchers that the person pointed a gun at them.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told the man had a gun in his lap. One of the officers also reported seeing the gun.

An officer gave the man multiple commands to drop the gun.

Police say the suspect then pointed the gun at the officer and the officer fired six rounds, killing the man.

The gun that was recovered from the scene was found to be a Glock replica BB gun, according to police.

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

Austin police say they will release more information about the shooting on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released.

What they're saying:

"No officer comes to work, gets ready, puts his uniform on, walks out the door, wanting to be involved in an officer-involved shooting. These take their toll mentally on these officers and what they go through here," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. "To have a gun pointed at you, that's the ramifications of that."

What you can do:

Austin police are the public to share any photos or videos with the department through this link.

Anyone with "detailed information" about the shooting can email APDSpecial.Investigations@austintexas.gov or call 512-974-5032.